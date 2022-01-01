The Kaufman Lady Lions basketball team lost District 13-4A games to Sunnyvale (64-23) and Terrell (41-36) on Dec. 17 and Dec. 21 at Sunnyvale High School and Kaufman High School respectively.
With these defeats, Kaufman’s overall record now stands at 12-7 overall and 0-3 in District 13-4A play.
Notable performers for Kaufman in the Sunnyvale game were as follows:
Lillie Reven: five points.
Piper Wilburn: five points, five rebounds, and three steals.
Reece Yager: five points and three rebounds.
Aubre Prox: four points, three rebounds, and two assists.
Zoey Prox: four points.
Paige Garmon: five rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Noteworthy performances for Kaufman in the Terrell game were produced by the following players:
Aubre Prox: 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Hailee Woody: nine points and three rebounds.
Garmon: four points and three rebounds.
Reven: four points and five rebounds.
Wilburn: three points, three rebounds, and two assists.
Yager: three points, five rebounds, and three steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.