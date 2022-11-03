Despite wet and rainy weather conditions, the Kaufman Lions cross country teams proved that their championship mettle was as strong as ever at the Class 4A Region II meet on Oct. 24.
The Lynn Creek course in Grand Prairie was challenging and the field of runners was talented, but the Kaufman teams showed that they could perform under pressure when it mattered most.
Overall, the Kaufman boys won the regional team title for the second straight year while the Lady Lions finished second in the team standings. By finishing in the top four of the team standings, both of the Kaufman cross country teams qualified for the state meet.
For the record, the Kaufman boys registered a team score of 72 points. Note: This is the fifth regional team title for the Kaufman boys in their cross-country history. The Lady Lions have won five regional team titles in their cross-country history as well. So, combined the Kaufman cross country teams have won 10 regional cross country team titles in their history. That is an amazing record of success.
The top four boys teams at the regional meet this year were Kaufman, Aubrey, Anna, and Alvarado. The top four girls teams at the regional meet this year were Celina, Kaufman, Sulphur Springs, and Canton. The Kaufman Lady Lions registered a team score of 49 points.
Individually, the Kaufman boys finished this way in the regional meet race:
Edwin Rivera: ninth place finish overall with a time of 16:54.33 in the three-mile race.
Edward Rivera: 17th place finish overall with a time of 17:26.27 in the three-mile race.
Pierce Drake: 18th place finish overall with a time of 17:34.34 in the three-mile race.
James Rayas: 20th place finish overall with a time of 17:38.69 in the three-mile race.
Beau Thompson: 23rd place finish overall with a time of 17:46.66 in the three-mile race.
Edgar Lozano: 26th place finish overall with a time of 17:50.10 in the three-mile race.
Kedran Bowman: 71st place finish overall with a time of 18:48.35 in the three-mile race.
Individually, the Lady Lions finished this way in the regional meet race.
Kathryn Tucker: first place finish overall and individual regional meet champion with a time of 11:16.48 in the two-mile race. Note: According to Kaufman head cross country coach Denver Stone, Kathryn is the first Kaufman girl in school history to win the individual regional meet title.
Madison Thurston: sixth place finish overall with a time of 11:53.21 in the two-mile race.
Barbara Ruiz: 11th place finish overall with a time of 12:10.85 in the two-mile race.
Allie Page: 15th place finish with a time overall of 12:23.65 in the two-mile race.
Rylie Stone: 16th place finish overall with a time of 12:28.41 in the two-mile race.
Joselyne Sanchez: 32nd place finish overall with a time of 13:02.85 in the two-mile race.
Kadence Wolfe: 36th place finish overall with a time of 13:10.18 in the two-mile race.
There were 168 runners in the boys race and 157 runners in the girls race at the regional meet.
The Class 4A state meet races are scheduled to take place on Nov. 4 at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock. The start times for these races are set for 8:30 a.m. (girls) and 9 a.m. (boys).
