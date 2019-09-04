Scurry-Rosser volleyball team goes back to basics with new coach

Coming off of a bi-district championship season, the Scurry-Rosser Wildcat volleyball team is in a bit of a rebuilding stage.
The team lost three seniors last year, and new head coach Taryn Mitchell is leading the charge. This is Mitchell’s third year in Scurry-Rosser, advancing from middle school coach her first year to assistant high school coach her second year. And while she’s been focusing on building camaraderie between her newer players, she’s optimistic about the future of the program.
“This year we’re focusing on meshing as a new team,” Mitchell said. “We lost three seniors last year, but we only have one senior this year. So our team will be relatively the same next year.”
But despite her team’s relative youth, the season has gotten off to a strong start. While the Wildcats lost a tough game to Rains, falling three sets to two on Aug. 6, they have since rebounded and put together back-to-back 3-0 wins over both Wills Point and Canton. As the season progresses, Mitchell predicts the team will only get better.
“They’re very coachable kids,” Mitchell said. “They’ll do anything that you ask them to do. If they can figure it out this year, it’ll help us in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.