The Kaufman Lion varsity boys’ basketball team found a way to get past Community High School by a count of 47-37 on Jan. 5. With this victory, Kaufman improves to 9-3 overall and 2-0 in District 13-4A play. Community falls to 1-8 and 0-3 respectively.
It was not a pretty game, but the Lions got the job done. Also, in the final analysis, a win is a win and in District play, that is all that matters.
Kaufman set the tone early in this game by unleashing their suffocating press on Community. The press caused numerous turnovers and accelerated the pace of the game, which in turn led to several easy baskets for the Lions. By the end of the first quarter, Kaufman led 17-3.
The Lions went for the knockout punch early in this game and it worked as Community never fully recovered from this initial assault.
At half time, Kaufman led 23-10.Then, in the second half, Kaufman increased their lead to a game high 20 points on two occasions (32-12 and 38-18). From there, the Lions eased off the throttle and coasted home for the victory.
Notable performances for Kaufman in this game were turned in by junior Vontrell Williams (13 points), junior Daylon Dickerson (12 points—eight of his points came in the first half), freshman Kylevon Morrow (nine points—all of his points came in the fourth quarter), freshman DK Jones (seven points—six of his points came in the third quarter), and senior La’Damian Bailey (six points—all of his points came in the first quarter).
Speaking of Morrow and Jones, the two freshmen made some huge contributions during this victory for the Lions. It is awesome to see how these two young men have continued to mature as players throughout this season. For the Braves, their senior guard Paul Testa was the high point scorer in this game with 14 points (nine of his points came in the fourth quarter).
Kaufman registers victory over Quinlan Ford 54-37
The Kaufman Lion varsity boys basketball team registered a solid 54-37 victory over Quinlan Ford High School on Jan.8. With this victory, Kaufman improves to 10-3 overall and 3-0 in District 13-4A play.
The stars in this game for Kaufman were Williams (22 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals), Dickerson (14 points, 11 rebounds, six steals, three assists, and three blocked shots), and Morrow (nine points).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.