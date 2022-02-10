It is high school baseball time again in Kaufman. The Lions are primed to have another great season in 2022.
Let us take a few moments to reflect on their successful 2021 season.
Led by a strong core of senior leaders, the Kaufman Lions varsity baseball team had a very emotional 2021 season on and off the field in many ways. The Kaufman Lions baseball team finished their memorable 2021 season with a solid 20-12-1 overall record.
The 2021 baseball season was capped off in style with a playoff series victory sweep over Wills Point in the bi-district playoff round. It was Kaufman’s first baseball playoff series victory since 2010.
Now let us look at the upcoming 2022 baseball season.
That core of senior leaders from the 2021 season are gone due to graduation, but the Lions have some key veteran players returning that will provide some much-needed experience for the 2022 season. According to Kaufman’s head baseball coach Jacob Cockrum, the veteran players to watch in 2022 are Landon Tucker (Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s Class 4A First Team All-State second baseman in 2021), Kevin Soto (Honorable Mention All-District selection in 2021), Raul Garcia (Second Team All-District pitcher in 2021), and Tysen McCune.
Coach Cockrum has some lofty expectations for this team in 2022.
“We are very excited about the upcoming season,” Cockrum said. “We have several returning players from last year’s team and some really good underclass men joining the team as well. We expect to compete for a district championship and hope to make a deep run in the playoffs.”
The Lions’ star second baseman wants to represent Kaufman well while winning at the same time.
“Last year was definitely an emotional one for the team,” Tucker said. “Going into 2022, we have some key roles to fill with the loss of seven senior starters. However, our goal remains the same…win. The ultimate goal is to bring home a state title and to represent our community the best way we can.”
The Kaufman Lions baseball team is scheduled to start their 2022 season on Feb. 21 versus Eustace at Kaufman High School.
