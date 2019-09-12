At a 16-5 record heading into district play, the Scurry-Rosser Wildcat volleyball team is off to a strong start in its 2019 season.
Despite a loss to Rains to kick off the season, two strong tournament showings set the stage for the Wildcats to start racking up the wins and gear up for some key victories against larger schools. In particular, head coach Taryn Mitchell who is in her first season as head coach for the team, credits the team’s victory against Kaufman last month as one of the most important. Although 5A Kaufman is two classes larger than 3A Scurry-Rosser, the two teams traded wins in the first two sets before the Wildcats broke away to take the game 3-1.
But the Wildcats hot streak didn’t stop there. Three days later after notching victories over Blue Ridge and Grand Saline, the Wildcats hosted the Crandall Pirates as the hometown crowd launched them to another victory against a larger school. The Pirates put up a slightly tougher fight than the Lions, taking the Wildcats to the fifth set after the teams traded sets back and fourth in the first four, but the outcome was ultimately the same.
Most recently, the Wildcats polished off a duo of wins over Edgewood on Sept. 3 and Westwood on Sept. 6. The first set of the Edgewood game was decided by a razor thin two-point margin as the Wildcats bested the Bulldogs 25-23. Edgewood answered back in the second set, polishing off a 25-18 victory and putting themselves back in it. But the Wildcats rallied in the final two sets, ultimately putting the Bulldogs away 25-20 in the third and 25-17 in the fourth to take their 15th win. Their following victory over Westwood was even more decisive as the Wildcats shut them out in three sets.
The team has already broken into the Class 3A top 20 rankings appearing at number 15 with a 13-5 record, which has only improved in the time since. Overall, the Wildcats have been undefeated since a tournament loss to Farmersville back in August. As the team looks ahead to their district opener against Kemp on Friday, Mitchell is very optimistic about her team’s district prospects.
“We are off to a really great start and are excited to see what the rest of the season brings,” Mitchell said.
