The 2022 season for the Kaufman Lady Lions softball team is underway.
In their season opening game on Feb. 15, Kaufman lost to Athens High School by a count 11-0.
Overall, the Lady Lions managed just three hits in the game. For the record, Kyndal Garner (two hits) and Abeni Nava (one hit) produced Kaufman’s offensive production in this game.
Then, the team competed in the Carrollton ISD Tournament of Champions on Feb. 17 through Feb. 19.
In this tournament, the Lady Lions posted a record of 2-2.
The results of the games that the team played in the tournament are as follows
Kaufman 10, Carrollton RL Turner 5
Austin Lake Travis 13, Kaufman 0
Kaufman 9, Lancaster 0
Carrollton Newman Smith 8, Kaufman 7
In the game vs. Carrollton RL Turner, Kaufman was led offensively by Garner (two hits including a home run and a single) and Brianna Cordero (two hits including two singles).
Against Austin Lake Travis, Kaufman was on the losing end of a three inning no hitter.
However, against Lancaster, Kaufman bounced back in a big way.
The Lady Lions offense only could manage three hits in the game. But Kaufman did take advantage of seven walks to get their offense ignited. The hits came from Reece Yager, Macie Johnson, and Danielle Whittiker. Runs batted in (RBI’s) for this game for Kaufman were produced by Pavin Penny, Yager, Nava, Dakota Black, Garner, and Johnson.
In the pitching circle, Izzy Black surrendered zero runs with five strikeouts.
In their final game of the tournament Kaufman lost a heart breaker to Carrollton Newman Smith.
Early on, Newman Smith built a 5-0 lead but Kaufman fought back to tie the game at 5-all to force extra innings. However, in extra innings, Newman Smith would find a way to win this game by a score of 8-7.
After these results, Kaufman’s overall record stands at 2-3.
