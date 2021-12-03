The Waco La Vega Pirates football team edged past the Kaufman Lions by the count of 14-10 to win an area round playoff game on Nov. 19 at Corsicana High School.
After this loss, Kaufman saw their excellent 2021 football season come to an end with an overall record of 8-4.
The Kaufman defense played an inspired brand of football in this game which gave their team a genuine chance to win. Case in point, the Lions caused four La Vega turnovers in this game (three fumbles and one interception). Players Raikyviun Shaw, Carlos Ramirez, and Brayson Gomez were in the middle of the defensive action throughout the entire game.
One of the turnovers, an interception by Gomez, put Kaufman in position to score the first points of the game. After this interception, Kaufman began a short drive from La Vega’s 16-yard line. A few plays later, Kaufman’s Braxton Garmon scored a touchdown on a five-yard run. Andres Gallegos added the extra point to make the score 7-0 in favor of Kaufman at the 11:57 mark of the second quarter.
However, Kaufman’s lead did not last long. La Vega put together a lengthy drive and scored the tying touchdown via an eight-yard touchdown pass from Robert Prescott to Dontroy Sterling. Another key play on this Pirate drive was a 38-yard pass that put the Pirates at the doorstep of the Lions’ goal line.
Kaufman responded late in the first half with a scoring march of their own. This drive began due to a La Vega fumble that was recovered by Kaufman at the Pirates’ 44-yard line. The Lions moved the ball down to the Pirates’ 28-yard line before the drive stalled. From there, Gallegos connected on a successful 45-yard field goal which put Kaufman in front 10-7 at halftime.
In the second half, the only points scored came from Waco La Vega. The eventual game winning touchdown drive for La Vega followed a Kaufman fumble which was recovered by the Pirates at the Lions’ 45-yard line.
The Pirates capped this drive with a 13-yard touchdown run by Bryson Roland late in the third quarter to take the lead at 14-10
Kaufman had a couple of opportunities in the fourth quarter where a touchdown drive would have won the game. But, in the end, it was not to be and La Vega escaped with the victory.
Individually, the best offensive players for Kaufman in this game were as follows:
Garmon: 19 carries for 83 yards with one touchdown.
Derek Clamon: 11 of 20 passes for 56 yards, nine carries for 30 yards.
Kyndall Trudeau: six receptions for 41 yards.
Congratulations to the Kaufman Lions football team for their memorable 2021 season.
