The Kaufman Lions varsity boys basketball team is playing with a lot of confidence right now and it shows in the form of some dominating District 13-4A victories.
Kaufman crushed both Caddo Mills (60-39) and Sunnyvale (82-55) on Jan. 18 and Jan. 21 at Caddo Mills High School and Kaufman High School respectively.
With these victories, Kaufman improves to 15-13 overall and 6-0 in District 13-4A play.
Kaufman was in total control of the Caddo Mills game. Case in point, the Lions built as much as a 28-point lead (56-28) by the midway point of the fourth quarter, from there, they eased home for the victory.
A balanced scoring attack for Kaufman also proved to be too much for Caddo Mills to handle in this game.
Top players for Kaufman in the Caddo Mills game were as follows:
Vontrell Williams: 11 points and five assists.
Daylon Dickerson: 10 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.
DK Jones: nine points.
Kylevon Morrow: nine points.
Nick McBride: nine points.
Derek Clamon: seven points.
Dalys Chandler: five points.
Against Sunnyvale, Kaufman took charge of this game early as they raced out to a 52-15 halftime lead. It was fun to watch the Lions play with such a high level of intensity on both ends of the floor. The Lions dominated in every phase of this game.
In the second half, Kaufman cruised home for the victory.
Key performers for Kaufman in the Sunnyvale game were as follows:
Dickerson: 31 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and six steals.
Williams: nine points, six rebounds, and 10 assists.
Chandler: 14 points and eight rebounds.
DK Jones: 12 points.
