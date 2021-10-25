The Scurry-Rosser cross country program made some memorable history at the District 18-3A meet on Oct. 14.
According to Scurry-Rosser head cross country coach Lisa Muncrief, this is the first time in school history that Scurry-Rosser has qualified a team to the Regional Meet.
Also, individually, due to their top 10 finishes at the District 18-3A Meet, Scurry-Rosser’s Addison Truly (fourth place overall with a time of 13:43) and Kate Whitsitt (sixth place overall with a time of 14:23) qualified to the regional meet as well.
The varsity boys had the honor of making history for the Scurry-Rosser cross country program as they finished second overall in the team standings at the District 18-3A Meet. By finishing in the top three, the Wildcat boys earned a spot at the regional meet.
The three varsity boys teams that qualified to the Class 3A Region III Meet are Eustace, Scurry-Rosser, and Malakoff.
The marquee performers for the Scurry-Rosser boys were the following runners:
Nolan Tubbs: 10th place overall with a time of 19:11.
George Hensley: 11th place overall with a time of 19:40.
Ben Zeleta: 16th place overall with a time of 20:27.
Simon Zeleta: 23rd place overall with a time of 20:59.
Cole Hartzel: 27th place overall with a time of 21:12.
Cash Crews: 29th place overall with a time of 21:57.
Collin Mahanna: 44th place overall with a time of 26:44.
For the record, the Scurry-Rosser varsity girls finished fourth in the team standings.
Along with the excellent efforts of Truly and Whitsitt, here is how the other Lady Cat varsity runners performed at the District 18-3A Meet:
Kayla Duncan: 26th place overall with a time of 16:44.
Icelyn Lopez: 29th place overall with a time of 17:00.
Reagan Kinsey: 32nd place overall with a time of 17:34.
The Scurry-Rosser varsity boys cross country team plus Lady Cats Truly and Whitsitt are set to run at the Class 3A Region III Meet on Oct. 25 at the Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park in Huntsville, Texas. The scheduled race times at the Class 3A Region III Regional Meet are 8:15 a.m. for girls and 8:45 a.m. for boys.
