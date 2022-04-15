Scoring a 96.3982 in the Junior College Advanced Small Coed finals at the National Cheerleaders Association Championships on April 8 in Daytona Beach, Florida, Cardinal Cheer topped the six-team division. The championship-netting performance followed a deduction-free 95.8148 effort in the preliminary round on April 7.
“I’m thankful and blessed for this opportunity to represent such an amazing new frontier for The Valley,” said sophomore student-athlete Kaelyn Hall.
In its first year of existence, the small coed team had to go through all the same challenges that most established teams encounter, plus the growing pains of being a brand-new team. They dealt with injuries in recent weeks, losing three key athletes, with one injury occurring just two days before leaving for Daytona.
“It was a roller coaster of emotions, from injuries to new beginnings for The Valley,” said sophomore student-athlete Tyler Delacruz.
Dodge City Community College, the reigning championship team, was second to Cardinal Cheer in a tight showdown, scoring a 95.9722.
“It’s crazy being the new team on the block and making history along with it,” said sophomore student-athlete Gabriella Perez.
Cardinal Cheer has now won titles in 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1996, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2008, 2016, 2017, 2021 and 2022.
