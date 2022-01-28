The Kaufman Lady Lions basketball team lost District 13-4A games to Caddo Mills (77-35) and Sunnyvale (55-21) on Jan. 18 and Jan. 21 at Caddo Mills High School and Kaufman High School respectively.
With these results, Kaufman falls to 16-12 overall and 2-6 in District 13-4A play.
The combination of an efficient offense and a smothering defense helped Caddo Mills defeat Kaufman in their game. During this game, the Lady Foxes scored double figure points in all four quarters while defensively they limited the Lady Lions to single digit points in three quarters.
Notable efforts for Kaufman in the Caddo Mills game were produced by the following players:
Aubre Prox: 11 points and five rebounds.
Lillie Reven: 11 points and five rebounds.
Paige Garmon: 11 points, six rebounds, and four steals.
Last Friday, Sunnyvale sprinted out to a 34-14 halftime lead behind the strong inside play of Takoya Stallings and a tough team wide defensive effort. From there, the Lady Raiders went on to get the victory.
Main performers for Kaufman in the Sunnyvale game were as follows:
Piper Wilburn: nine points and five rebounds.
Aubre Prox: six points.
Hailee Woody: four points and four rebounds.
Reven: two points and four rebounds.
Reece Yager: four rebounds and two steals.
