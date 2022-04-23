A local young angler to keep an eye on at the state tournament is home schooler Jacob Crawford. He is the only member of the Kaufman County 4H bass team. Though the only member of the bass team, he has had an incredible season. Overall, he finished 18th in the Central Division’s regional rankings. Then, at the regional tournament, Crawford caught three fish that weighed in at a total of 6.29 lbs. securing him 57th place. By virtue of this performance, Crawford is headed to the state tournament.
