Kaufman graduate signs college scholarship with Texas A&M-Commerce

Alondra Campa, a recent graduate of Kaufman High School, has signed a college scholarship with Texas A&M- Commerce University to run cross country and track.
Kaufman’s Head cross country and girls track and field coach Denver Stone said that it was an enjoyable experience to coach Alondra Campa during her high school career.
“Alondra was a fun athlete to coach,” Stone said. “She was a great competitor who worked hard and pushed herself to advance to the highest levels of competition. She was also a great teammate and was always willing to help load and unload the equipment and clean up the bus after competitions. She is going to do great things for Texas A&M-Commerce.”
Here is a list of some of Campa's top honors and accolades that she earned during her excellent high school career.
• Part of four straight District Championships in cross country during her high school career.
• Member of Regional Championship winning team in cross country during her freshman year.
• Kaufman placed fourth as a team at the UIL State Cross Country Meet during her freshman year.
• Kaufman brought home a third-place team trophy from the UIL State Cross Country Meet during Alondra’s senior year.
• All-District honors in cross country for four straight years during her high school career.
• All-State recognition in cross country from the Texas Girls Coaches Association during her freshman year.
• All-Region recognition from the Cross-Country Coaches Association three times during her high school career.
• Academic All-State recognition from the Texas Girls Coaches Association during her senior year.
• Cross Country All Star by the Texas Girls Coaches Association during her junior year.
Here is a list of Campa's personal best marks in track and cross country during her high school career.
5K: 19:00
3,200 meters: 11:45
1,600 meters: 5:25
800 meters: 2:22
Pole vault: 8’6”.
