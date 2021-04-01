The Kaufman Lady Lion softball team continues to have a rough season after recent losses to Nevada Community (13-2) and Sunnyvale (10-9 in eight innings).
After these losses, Kaufman’s record now stands at 1-15 overall and 0-3 in District 13-4A play.
On March 23, Community used a powerful offensive attack to win this game easily. The Braves scored runs in five of the six innings that were played in this game, which was called after the bottom of the sixth inning due to the UIL Run Rule.
For Kaufman, notable performances in this game were turned in by Victoria Herron (RBI sacrifice fly to right field in the sixth inning), Pavin Penny (three hits—single to center in the second inning, infield single in the fourth inning, and a single to right in the sixth inning), Alexis Smith (one hit—single to center in the sixth inning), Dakota Black (one hit—a single to center in the fifth inning), and Kyndall Garner (one hit—an infield single in the fifth inning).
The other run that Kaufman scored in this game was due to a Community wild pitch in the fourth inning.
On March 26, Kaufman and Sunnyvale played a wild and exciting game.
Early on, Kaufman had the upper hand, building up a 4-0 lead after the top of the third inning. RBIs during this stretch for Kaufman were registered by Macie Johnson (RBI groundout in the first inning) and Kenzie Brito (RBI double to left in the third inning). Also, during the early stages of this game, Kaufman plated runs via a Sunnyvale error and a passed ball in the first inning respectively.
However, by the bottom of the fourth inning, Sunnyvale had tied the game at 4-all.
Kaufman responded with two runs in the top of the fifth inning to retake the lead at 6-4. The runs came home via a RBI sacrifice fly to center by Herron and a RBI single to right field by Maria Escobedo.
Then, Sunnyvale answered with two runs as well in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game again at 6-all
Kaufman grabbed the lead again in the top of the sixth when they pushed a run across due to a Sunnyvale error. So, Kaufman now led 7-6.
As we moved into the bottom of the sixth inning, Sunnyvale plated two more runs to push in front again by a count of 8-7. The runs came home via a Kaufman error and a RBI single respectively.
In the top of the seventh inning, the Lady Lions scored two more runs to re-take the lead at 9-8. The runs were produced thanks to a Sunnyvale error and a passed ball respectively.
Now, down to their last at bat in the bottom of the seventh inning, Sunnyvale found a way to score a run which tied the game at 9-all, thereby sending this game into extra innings.
Kaufman was unable to score a run in the top of the eight inning. So, now Sunnyvale had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the eighth. Sunnyvale would eventually plate the game winning run due in large part to a Kaufman error.
The final score was Sunnyvale 10 - Kaufman 9.
