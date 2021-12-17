The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats boys basketball team came up on the short end of an exciting double overtime game at Quinlan Ford on Dec. 7. The final score of this game was 62-57.
With this loss, Scurry-Rosser falls to 9-3 overall on the season.
After playing a solid second quarter, Scurry-Rosser took a 30-25 lead into the halftime locker room.
But, in the fourth quarter, Quinlan Ford rallied to tie the game at 46 by the end of regulation play. So, this game was headed into overtime.
After the first overtime, the score was deadlocked at 49 all.
In double overtime, Quinlan Ford used a decisive offensive scoring spurt to win the game.
Notable efforts for Scurry-Rosser in this game were produced by the following players:
Garrett Hill: 29 points; Hill connected on six three-point shots in this game.
Baylin Caves: seven points.
Bryce Chambers: six points, nine rebounds, and blocked three shots.
Cagle Peavy: six points and four steals.
Parker Williams: three points.
Grayson Hill: two points and three assists.
Kayden Bradshaw: two points.
De’Shawn Wren: two points.
Despite the loss, Head Coach James Hill was proud of his team for battling to the end.
“Our kids battled very hard and learned a lot from this game,” Hill said. “We see some things that we need to work on as we continue to improve.”
