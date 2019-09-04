Scurry-Rosser football program faces another tough season

Following last year's 3-6 season and staring down the same tough district with a lot of younger players manning both sides of the ball, the Scurry-Rosser Wildcats will have to work a lot harder to make the postseason than many other Kaufman County teams.
Only five players will be returning on the offensive side for the Wildcats, but several of them have the potential to become breakout stars for the team. Leading the charge will be Brandon Birmingham, who was an all-around force for Scurry-Rosser last year as a rusher, receiver, returner and even a defensive player. Wide receiver Terrell Blanton will also be one to watch; at 6-3, he has the frame to be a strong receiver for quarterback Jaxon Jonas and is also the team's best punter. Running back Noah Lopez will also be key to the Wildcats' offensive success.
With seven other teams to compete against in District 7, the Wildcats won't have long to warm up before taking on Mildred in their district opener next month. The team had no trouble getting past Gateway Charter Academy and Blooming Grove last year, but they'll need to crack into the top four to make it past senior night against last year's district champion Buffalo. Their best path will go through Rice, who only beat Scurry-Rosser by a single touchdown last year, and Mildred, who bested the Wildcats 37-21 in 2018. Both teams have more returning starters that will be eager to learn from last year's mistakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.