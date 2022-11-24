The China Spring Cougars football team proved to be too much for the Kaufman Lions to handle in an area round playoff game on Nov. 18 at Corsicana High School. China Spring officially defeated Kaufman by a count of 41-7.
With the win, China Spring, the defending Class 4A Division II state champions, improved to 11-1 overall. Kaufman sees their season end at 8-4.
Kaufman produced points on their opening drive of the game. The touchdown came on a six-yard scoring run by Dalys Chandler. Andres Gallegos booted through the extra point to make the score 7-0 for Kaufman at the 6:01 mark of the first quarter.
China Spring answered back with a touchdown. But, the Cougars had the extra point blocked by Chandler which kept Kaufman in the lead at 7-6.
At the end of the first quarter, Kaufman led 7-6.
From the start of the second quarter, the rest of this game belonged to China Spring. China Spring has a lot of weapons and they will be a tough team to beat in the playoffs.
Individually, in this area round playoff game, Kaufman was led offensively by the following players:
Braxton Garmon: 25 carries for 119 yards.
Chandler: two carries for 10 yards and one touchdown.
Ty Burleson: five of 16 passing for 34 yards.
Kylevon Morrow: two receptions for 16 yards.
Julian Prox: three receptions for 18 yards.
Defensively, in this area round playoff game, Kaufman was led by the following players:
Pate Bowers: five tackles.
Will Bowers: six tackles, two tackles for loss, and one quarterback pressure.
Jeremiah Brown: five tackles.
Chandler: eight tackles and one blocked extra point.
Taton Hicks: four tackles, two quarterback pressures, and one tackle for loss.
Issac Leija: four tackles and one quarterback pressure.
Isaiah Leija: three tackles.
Kaleb Lewis: five tackles.
Devon morrell: three tackles.
Jordan Nalls: 14 tackles.
Mitchum Patterson: two tackles.
Corbin Prestridge: one tackle.
Angel Ramirez: one tackle.
Eddie Reyes: four tackles.
Hayden Robbins: one tackle.
Justin Wells: one tackle.
Congratulations to the Kaufman Lions football and the coaching staff for another strong playoff season. Go Lions!
