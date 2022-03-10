The Kaufman Lions baseball team registered a 2-2 record at a tournament hosted by Forney High School on March 3 through March 5.
The Lions also lost a non-district game to Forney High School by a count of 12-0 on Feb. 28 at Forney High School.
After these results, Kaufman has a 5-4 overall record.
In the non-district game against Forney High School, Kaufman was limited to four hits. The hits for Kaufman were produced by Landon Tucker (single to center in the top of the fourth inning), Kevin Soto (infield single in the top of the second inning), Tysen McCune (single to right in the top of the second inning), and Vincent Youngerman (bunt single in the top of the third inning).
The results of the games that Kaufman played in the Forney tournament are as follows.
Kaufman 7, North Forney 5.
Kaufman 7, Frisco Heritage 6.
Royse City 17, Kaufman 5.
North Forney 5, Kaufman 1.
In the first North Forney game, Kaufman built up a 7-1 lead through the top of the fourth inning. Then, the Lions had to hold off a furious Falcon rally to win this game.
RBIs in this game for Kaufman were produced by Soto (two-RBI double in the top of the first inning), Jake Skellenger (RBI single to center in the first inning), Jordan Nalls (RBI single to left in the first inning), Issac Leija (RBI double to right in the fourth inning), and McCune (RBI single to left in the fourth inning).
In the Frisco Heritage game, Kaufman rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh and final inning to win. RBIs in that seventh inning for Kaufman were produced by Soto (RBI hit by pitch) and Cody Dickinson (game winning RBI single to left). The other run for Kaufman in that seventh inning was plated when Isaiah Leija came across via a wild pitch.
Other RBI’s in this game for Kaufman came from Tucker (RBI single to center in the first inning) and Levi Gardner (RBI ground ball in the second inning).
Against Royse City, some bright spots for Kaufman were McCune (one hit and one RBI) and Nalls (one hit and two RBI’s)..
In their final game of the Forney tournament, Kaufman played North Forney again. This time, North Forney got the best of Kaufman. In this game, Kaufman was limited to just one hit. The only run for Kaufman in this game was produced when the Lions scored via an error in the sixth inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.