The Scurry-Rosser bass fishing teams were on Lake Palestine on Oct. 30.
There were 38 high schools (210 boats/teams) competing and Scurry-Rosser placed 20th. Out of the 210 boats/teams competing, 84 did not catch any fish.
The individual Scurry-Rosser teams placings are as follows:
Jr. Berryhill weighed in 2 fish for 6.05 lbs placed 29th, For his high placing, Jr. won an Academy gift card.
Emma Hitt weighed in 1 fish for 1.9 lbs placed 94th.
Taylor Turnipseed weighed in 1 fish for 1.71 lbs placed 105th.
Maverick Muncrief & Kayden Bradshaw placed 126th.
Scurry-Rosser is currently sitting in 13th place in their division of 44 other high schools.
The total point standings so far for the year are as follows:
Emily Story and Emma Hitt sit in 45th place with 874 points.
Jr Berryhill and Jace Gray are tied with Maverick Muncrief and Kayden Bradshaw for 66th place with 841 points each.
Taylor Turnipseed sits in 125th place with 765 points.
Madilyn Standeford and Lee Jestis sit in 182nd place with 438 points.
Carlee Chambless and Jacie Young sit in 213th place.
Their next tournament is on Dec. 4 at Lake Richland Chambers.
