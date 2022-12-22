The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats boys basketball team captured two non-district victories on Dec. 13 and Dec. 16. Scurry-Rosser defeated Quinlan Ford (40-34) and Dallas Christian (48-37). These games were played at Scurry-Rosser High School and Dallas Christian High School respectively.
Scurry-Rosser battled hard in these two games, and they did what they had to do to win.
With these victories, Scurry-Rosser improves to 6-7 overall.
The stars for Scurry-Rosser in the Quinlan Ford game were as follows:
Cagle Peavy: 13 points and four rebounds.
Parker Williams: 10 points (six of his points came on two 3-point shots).
Grayson Hill: five points and three steals.
Baylin Caves: four points, 13 rebounds, and three assists.
Bryce Chambers: four points, nine rebounds, and three steals.
De’Shawn Wren: four points.
Key performers for Scurry-Rosser in the Dallas Christian game were as follows:
Ralph Miller: two points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.