The Kaufman Lion varsity cross country teams performed at a high level during the tough Dustin Rodriguez Run cross country meet on Oct. 7. This meet was hosted by Wylie High School.
Facing mainly top 5A and 6A opponents at this meet, Kaufman finished third and sixth respectively in the varsity girls and varsity boys team standings. Both of the Kaufman varsity teams ran in the Elite Division at this meet.
Some of the top schools that the Kaufman teams ran against in the Elite Division were Wylie High School, Frisco Wakeland, Rockwall High School, Rockwall-Heath High School, Denton Guyer, Austin Westlake, and Tyler Legacy, to name a few.
Individually, the Kaufman girls’ best performances in this three-mile race were turned in by freshman Katie Tucker (second place overall in a time of 18:47) sophomore Barbara Ruiz (eighth place overall in a time of 19:27), and junior Joselyne Sanchez (14th place overall in a time of 20:01).
Other varsity runners for the Kaufman girls at this meet were Kadence Wolfe, Madison Thurston, and Molly Burleson.
Notable performances for the Kaufman varsity boys at this meet were produced by junior Edwin Rivera (10th place overall in a time of 16:21) and senior Yahir Flores (22nd place overall in a time of 17:03).
Other varsity runners for the Kaufman boys were James Rayas, Alan Sanchez, Pierce Drake, Adan Gutierrez, and Edward Rivera.
