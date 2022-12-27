The Kaufman Lions 14-4A All-District team tennis selections for the 2022 season have been announced. Several Kaufman players earned All-District honors.
The Kaufman tennis players who received All-District accolades this season are as follows:
District Most Valuable Players: Eli Frosch and Kayden Lengacher.
District Newcomer of the Year: Laney Sanders.
First Team All-District singles: Frosch, Lengacher, Jackson Haynes, Connor Hubbert, Sanders, Faith Harris, and Vanessa Chavez.
First Team All-District doubles: Frosch, Lengacher, Hubbert, David Harris, Faith Harris, Chavez, Lance Ivie, and Samantha Sipriano.
Second Team All-District singles: David Harris, Ivie, Natalya Morales, Sipriano, and Natalie Martinez.
Second Team All-District doubles: Morales, Sanders, Martinez, Michelle Nino, Haynes, and Diego Santoyo.
This season was another super one for the Kaufman Lions tennis team. Kaufman posted a 16-5 overall record while being state ranked all season. Kaufman won their eighth straight district title in team tennis. They also won the area playoff title over Longview Spring Hill.
