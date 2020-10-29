The Scurry-Rosser Wildcat football team had a happy and successful Homecoming game as they rolled past Gateway Charter Academy by a count of 52-8 on Friday, Oct. 23.
With the win, Scurry-Rosser improves to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in district play. Gateway Charter Academy falls to 3-5 and 0-4 respectively.
Offensively, Scurry-Rosser decisively controlled the action thanks to their time-consuming rushing attack. For the game, the Wildcats registered 331 rushing yards. Individually, junior running back Margo Griggs had a major impact on this game as he carried the ball 12 times for 136 yards and one touchdown. Other players who made some significant contributions to the rushing attack for Scurry-Rosser in this game were senior Jaxon Jonas (six carries for 67 yards and one touchdown), freshman Cagle Peavy (four carries for 11 yards and one touchdown), and senior Brayden Frazier (three carries for five yards and one touchdown).
Also, in this game, Scurry-Rosser produced a touchdown through the air in the form of a12-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Tanner Vaughan to senior wide receiver Terrell Blanton.
The special teams and defensive units also for the Wildcats got into the scoring act on this night as well thanks to the efforts of Jaden Wise. Wise had an interception return and a kickoff return for touchdowns in this game.
Finally, junior kicker Emilio Gutierrez left his mark on this game as well as he booted through a successful 37-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Defensively, the standouts in thisgame for Scurry-Rosser were Brayden Frazier (six solo and two assisted tackles), Trey Wheeler (six solo and four assisted tackles), Jaxon Jonas (five solo tackles), Gage Ehrenberger (three solo tackles), Emilio Gutierrez (two solo and five assisted tackles), Coleman Lacour (two solo and two assisted tackles), Carson Reneau (three solo and 1 assisted tackle), and Jaden Wise (two solo, one assisted tackle, and one interception).
The next game for the Wildcats is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rice High School.
Individual Leaders for Scurry-Rosser:
Rushing: Margo Griggs: 12 carries for 136 yards and 1 TD, Jaxon Jonas: 6 carries for 67 yards and 1 TD,Cagle Peavy: 4 carries for 11 yards and 1 TD,De’shawn Wren: 9 carries for 50 yards, Terrell Blanton: 6 carries for 60 yards. and Brayden Frazier: 3 carries for 5 yards and 1 TD.
Passing: Tanner Vaughan: 2 of 6 for 29 yards 1 TD and 2 interceptions.
Receiving: Terrell Blanton: 1 reception for 12 yards and 1 TD and Jaxon Jonas 1 reception for 17 yards.
