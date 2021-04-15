On April 8-9 at Sunnyvale high School, the Kaufman Lion varsity boys track and field team won the District 13-4A Title in dominating fashion with 216 total points while the Lady Lions finished a close second to Sunnyvale (185-176). Overall, it was an outstanding meet for the Kaufman track and field teams. Also, for the record, both of the Kaufman JV track and field teams won the District 13-4A Title.
Several Kaufman athletes qualified to the Area Track and Field Meet which is scheduled to take place on April 15 at Wills Point High School. To qualify for Area meets, an athlete must finish in the top four in an event at the District Meet.
Here is a list of the Area Meet qualifiers from Kaufman High School.
Varsity Boys
Daylon Dickerson: District Champion in the 110 hurdles (17.28 seconds), District Champion in the 300 hurdles (41.67 seconds), second place in the triple jump (42’8.75”), and third place in the high jump (6’0”).
Dalys Chandler: District Champion in the long jump (20’11”), District Champion in the triple jump (42’10.75”), and fourth place in the high jump (5’10”).
Edwin Rivera: District Champion in the 3200 meters (10:35.86), District Champion in the 1600 meters (4:50.21), and fourth place in the 800 meters (2:09.72).
JuJu Prox: second place in the long jump (20’7.5”).
Caleb Longernecker: third place in the discus (128’7”) and fourth place in the shot put (39’9”).
Branden Matthews: fourth place in the discus (120’1.75”).
Adan Gutierrez: second place in the 800 meters (2:07.61), third place in the 3200 Meters (10:57.77), and third place in the 1600 meters (4:52.49).
Yahir Flores: second place in the 3200 meters (10:40.46) and second place in the 1600 meters (4:51.10).
James Rayas: second place in the 400 meters (53.92 seconds) and fifth place I the 800 meters (2:11.24).
Yael Sandoval: third place in the 400 meters (53.95 seconds).
4X100 Relay: team of Jesse Crutcher, Cody Dickinson, JuJu Prox, and Kyndall Trudeau finished in third place (44.66 seconds).
4X200 Relay: team of Jesse Crutcher, Cody Dickinson, JuJu Prox, and Kyndall Trudeau finished in third place (1:36.55).
4X400 Relay: team of James Rayas, Jesse Crutcher, Bronson Chavez, and Daylon Dickerson finished in second place (3:37.94).
Hayden Robbins: fourth place in the pole vault (9’0”) and fourth place in the 110 hurdles (18.32 seconds).
Other Lion Men who scored points at the District 13-4A Meet were as follows.
Garron Kinney: fifth place in the shot put (39’8”).
Max Terry: sixth place in the shot put (37’3”).
Roderian Davison sixth place in the pole vault (8’6”) and fifth place in the 110 hurdles (18.63 seconds).
Cruz Garcia: fifth place in the long jump (19’9”).
Blake Earnheart: sixth place in the 300 hurdles (46.53 seconds).
Bronson Chavez: fifth place in the 200 meters (24.60 seconds).
Cody Dickinson: sixth place in the 200 meters (25.10 seconds).
Varsity Girls
Ellie Galan: District Champion in the 3200 meters (12:12.00), District Champion in the 1600 meters (5:31), and District Champion in the 800 meters (2:25.33).
Brisseida Valles: District Champion in the 100 hurdles (18.12 seconds) and sixth place in the 300 hurdles (52.65 seconds).
Evelyn Ramos: District Champion in the triple jump (33’5.25”).
Alondra Campa: second place in the 3200 meters (12:32.00), second place in the 1600 meters, second place in the 800 meters (2:28.86), and fourth place in the pole vault (7’6”).
Taylor Sandberg: third place in the 300 hurdles (50.80 seconds), fourth place in the 100 hurdles (18.63 seconds).
4X100 Relay team of Idally Acosta, Katharine Elzner, Paige Garmon, and Kayla Sanders finished in third place (52.38 seconds).
4X200 Relay: team of Idally Acosta, Kayla Sanders, Paige Garmon, and Amaiah Morales finished in third place (1:51.36).
4X400 Relay: team of Sloan Wilson, Amaiah Morales, Katharine Elzner, and Barbara Ruiz finished in second place (4:19.65).
Kayla Sanders: third place in the 100 meters (13.86 seconds)
Katharine Elzner: second place in the 400 meters (1:04.07).
Barbara Ruiz: fourth place in the 800 meters (2:33.58) and sixth place in the pole vault (7’0”).
Sabree Stubbs: third place in the discus (102’4.25”) and fifth place in the shot put (30’10”).
Idally Acosta: third place in the pole vault (8’0”).
Joselyne Sanchez: fourth place in the 1600 meters and fifth place in the 3200 meters (12:48.72).
Other Kaufman Lady Lions who scored points at the District 13-4A Meet were as follows.
Alaysia Perkins: fifth place in the 100 meters (13.94 seconds).
Amaiah Morales: sixth place in the 200 meters (28.66 seconds).
Keeleigh Leatherwood: sixth place in the triple jump (32’2.75).
Sloan Wilson: fifth place in the 400 meters (1:06.78).
Savannah Pasquinelli: fifth place in the discus (96’0’5”).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.