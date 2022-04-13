The Kaufman Lions varsity baseball team won a big District 13-4A game over Sunnyvale by a count of 4-1 on April 5 at Sunnyvale High School.
With this victory, Kaufman improves to 12-8 overall and 4-1 in District 13-4A play.
Kaufman took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI fielder’s choice ground ball by Jake Skellenger and an RBI single to center field by Kevin Soto.
The score would remain at 2-0 until the bottom of the fifth inning. That is when Sunnyvale plated a run due to a Kaufman error. So, now the score stood at 2-1 in favor of the Lions.
Then, in the top of the seventh inning, Kaufman pushed across two more runs to make the final score 4-1 for the Lions. The runs came home due to a Sunnyvale error.
On the mound, Skellenger was really sharp as he threw a complete game while surrendering one run on five hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks.
Through the games on April 5, the District 13-4A baseball standings look this way: Nevada Community (5-1), Kaufman (4-1), Farmersville (3-2), Sunnyvale (4-3), and Caddo Mills (4-3).
(0) comments
