Kaufman Lady Lions Shyanne Tilson and Barbra Ruiz both qualified to the Texas High School Women’s Power Lifting Association’s (THSWPA) state meet by virtue of their performances at the Region III Division II Meet power lifting meet on March 4 at Mabank High School. The THSWPA’s State Meet is scheduled to take place on March 18 at Corpus Christi’s American Bank Center.
Tilson earned her invitation to the state meet by finishing second in her 165 lb. weight class at the regional meet by lifting a grand total of 790 lbs.—315 squat, 140 bench press, and 335 dead lift.
Ruiz finished sixth overall in her 97 lb. weight class at the regional meet by lifting a grand total of 540 lbs.—185 squat, 120 bench press, and 235 dead lift. However, more importantly, she finished as the second-best lifter among large 4A school competitors in her 97 lb. weight class at the regional meet. Ruiz will also earn an invitation to the THSWPA’s State Meet in Corpus Christi.
Other Kaufman Lady Lions who competed at the regional meet were as follows:
Sloan Wilson: sixth place in her 114 lb. weight class. Wilson lifted a grand total of 590 lbs.
Dailey Smith: 13th place in her 114 lb. weight class. Smith lifted a grand total of 505 lbs.
Rebecca Solomon: 14th place in her 148 lb. weight class. Solomon lifted a grand total of 660 lbs.
Alexis Gomez: eighth place in her 220 lb. weight class. Gomez lifted a grand total of 630 lbs.
Angelina Colderon: ninth place in her 220 lb. weight class. Colderon lifted a grand total of 620 lbs.
Jaquelin Hobbs and Taryn Munns also competed for Kaufman at the regional meet in the 114 lb. and 220 lb. weight classes respectively.
