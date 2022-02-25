The Kaufman girls and boys power lifting teams competed on Feb. 17 at a meet hosted by Mabank High School.
Top performers for the Kaufman girls at this meet were as follows:
Sloan Wilson: third place finisher in the 114 lb. weight class.
Abigail Russell: sixth place finisher in the 148 lb. weight class.
Cierra Gutierrez: eighth place finisher in the 148 lb. weight class.
McKinley Shewmake: 10th place finisher in the 148 lb. weight class.
Notable performers for the Kaufman boys at this meet were as follows:
Jeremy Elliot: sixth place finisher in the 165 lb. weight class.
Jayden Reed: 11th place finisher in the 181 lb. weight class.
David Ruiz: eighth place finisher in the 198 lb. weight class.
Logan Thomas: 11th place finisher in the 198 lb. weight class.
Will Bowers: seven place finisher in the 220 lb. weight class.
Eric Espinosa: fourth place finisher in the 242 lb. weight class.
Branden Matthews: second place finisher in the 275 lb. weight class.
The Class 4A Region III Large School Division II girls power lifting meet is scheduled to take place on March 4 at Mabank High School.
The regional meet power lifting girl qualifiers for Kaufman High School are as follows:
Barbara Ruiz: 97 lb. weight class.
Shyanne Tilson: 165 lb. weight class.
Sloan Wilson: 114 ln. weight class.
Dailey Smith: 114 lb. weight class.
Jaquelin Hobbs: 114 lb. weight class.
Rebecca Solomon: 148 ln. weight class.
Alexis Gomez: 220 lb. weight class.
Angelina Colderon: 220 lb. weight class.
Taryn Munns: 220 lb. weight class.
Note: The boys still have a couple of weeks left in their regular season, so all of their regional meet qualifiers have not been determined yet.
