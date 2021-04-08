After losing to Blooming Grove by a count of 12-0 on March 30, the Wildcat baseball team bounced back with a strong 10-0 victory over Mildred on April 1.
Scurry-Rosser’s record now stands at 2-11-1 overall and 1-5 in District 18-3A play.
Blooming Grove’s pitcher Houston Rodges was the main attraction in this game on March 30. He pitched a five inning two hit shutout with five strikeouts and one walk. The Lions took control of this game thanks primarily to an eight-run third inning. This game was called after the top of the fifth inning due to the UIL Run Rule
The only hits for Scurry-Rosser in this game were produced by Kaden Bradshaw (single to right field in the top of the fourth inning) and Zach Hutchins (infield single in the top of the fourth inning).
Then, on April 1, the Wildcats won a District 18-3A game for the first time this season when they defeated Mildred by a count of 10-0.
The Wildcats scored three runs in the second inning, one in the third, two in the fourth, and four in the fifth on their way to sweet victory.
RBIs in this game for the Wildcats were registered by Aiden Richman (two RBI double to left in the top of the third inning), Bradshaw (RBI single to left in the third inning), Cagle Peavy (RBI sacrifice bunt in the fourth inning and RBI fielder’s choice ground ball in the fifth inning), Brayden Frazier (RBI infield single in the fifth inning), and Christian Lopez (RBI infield single in the fifth inning).
Scurry-Rosser also scored three additional runs in this game via two Mildred errors in the third and fifth innings and a Mildred passed ball in the fifth inning as well.
On the mound, the duo of Lopez and Peavy combined to pitch a shutout while surrendering just four hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.