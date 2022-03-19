The Kaufman Lions baseball team registered a 2-2 record at a tournament hosted by North Forney High School on March 10 through March 12.
The results of the games that the team played in the tournament are as follows:
Kaufman 7, Garland Lakeview Centennial 1.
Red Oak 4, Kaufman 0.
Kaufman 4, Mesquite High School 2.
North Forney 4, Kaufman 0.
After these results, Kaufman’s overall record stands at 7-6.
In the Lakeview Centennial game, Kaufman built up a 6-0 lead through the first two innings of play. From there, they coasted home for the victory.
RBIs in this game for Kaufman were produced by Jordan Nalls (RBI bunt single in the first inning and a RBI fielder’s choice ground out in the second inning) and Tysen McCune (RBI double to left field in the sixth inning). Note: Kaufman also scored four additional runs in this game via Lakeview errors.
On the mound, Landon Tucker and Jackson Jedlicka teamed up to work six full innings while surrendering one run on two hits with six strike outs and one walk.
Then, Kaufman produced just two hits in a shutout loss to Red Oak. The hits for Kaufman in this game were produced by Jake Skellenger (single to center field in the seventh inning) and Thomas Stevens (single to right field in the fifth inning).
Against Mesquite High School, the big hit in the game for Kaufman was produced by Kevin Soto. Soto belted a game winning walk off three run homer in the bottom of the seventh and final inning.
The other RBI in the game for Kaufman was registered by Cobie Webb (RBI sacrifice bunt in the fifth inning).
On the mound, Raul Garcia pitched a complete game masterpiece as he worked seven full innings while surrendering two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and zero walks.
In their third game versus North Forney this season, the Lions were blanked by the Falcons. The Lions could only produce one hit in the game — a double to center field by Roberto Ybarra in the third inning.
