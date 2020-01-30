Abanilla wins volleyball team awards

Adisyn Abanilla is the winner of this year’s most valuable player in volleyball awarded earlier this month at the fall Kaufman High School awards banquet. She also won several other awards, including volleyball most valuable player and Academic All-State honors.
