The Kaufman Lions football team picked up an important 31-7 district victory over the Mabank Panthers on Oct. 21 at Kaufman High School.
With this victory, Kaufman improves to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in district play. Mabank falls to 3-5 and 0-3.
After a scoreless first quarter, Mabank opened the scoring in this game with a 20-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter.
However, Kaufman came right back with a 62-yard TD drive which tied the game at 7-all at the 8:36 mark of the second quarter. The touchdown came on a 29-yard run by Braxton Garmon.
A few minutes later, Kaufman’s Angel Ramirez intercepted a Mabank pass and he returned the ball inside the Panthers’ 10-yard line. A couple of plays later, Julian Prox scored on an impressive six-yard touchdown run. On the scoring play, Prox ran to his right, but Mabank’s defense cut him off. Then, Prox reversed his field and incredibly found his way into the end zone.
At half time, Kaufman led 14-7.
In the third quarter, a 38-yard field goal by Andres Gallegos increased Kaufman’s lead to 17-7.
At the end of the third quarter, Kaufman was in front 17-7.
In the fourth quarter, Kaufman got an eight-yard touchdown run by Garmon and approximately a 48-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Kaleb Lewis to complete the scoring in this game.
Notable offensive performers for Kaufman in this game were as follows:
Garmon: 15 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns.
Prox: one carry for six yards and one touchdown. Prox also had one reception for 12 yards.
Ty Burleson six of 12 passing for 61 yards and one interception.
Kylevon Morrow: one reception for 12 yards.
Hayden Robbins: two receptions for seven yards.
Dalys Chandler: one reception for 14 yards.
Cody Dickinson: one reception for 16 yards.
Kaufman’s stingy defense in this game was led by the following players:
Jordan Nalls: nine tackles.
Devon Morrell: nine tackles, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback pressure.
Prox: one tackle and one interception.
Ramirez: five tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception.
Pate Bowers: one fumble recovery.
Will Bowers: five tackles.
Jeremy Elliot: four tackles.
Noah Goldberg: two tackles.
Issac Leija: seven tackles and one tackle for loss.
Lewis: one tackle and one forced fumble and recovery which was returned for a touchdown.
Luke Lucas: one tackle.
Andrew Maddron: one tackle.
Morrow: five tackles.
Mitchum Patterson: four tackles, one forced fumble, and two quarterback pressures.
Corbin Prestridge: seven tackles.
Eddie Reyes: six tackles and one quarterback sack.
Mason Seabolt: two tackles.
Justin Wells: one tackle.
Overall, Kaufman’s defense in this game limited Mabank to 185 yards of total offense. (165 rushing and 20 passing). The Lions defense also caused four turnovers in this game (two interceptions and two fumbles.).
The Kaufman Lions football team will next play the Sulphur Springs Wildcats in a district game with a lot of playoff implications. This game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Kaufman High School.
