In an impressive display of doubles play, two Kaufman varsity doubles teams brought home gold medals from the Forney Varsity Tennis Tournament on March 4.
The varsity boys doubles team of Carlos Nunez and Cody Hunter and the varsity mixed doubles team of Cristian Gutierrez and Emily Rodriguez were the shining stars on this day for the Kaufman tennis team, winning their divisions.
Another notable performance for the Kaufman tennis team at the Forney Tournament was turned in by the varsity girls doubles team of Mikayla Mays and Laisha Ochoa, finishing third overall in the tournament.
Finally, in the mixed doubles varsity division, another strong performance for the Kaufman tennis team was turned in by the team of Vincente Sipirano and Jackie Rodriguez who finished in third overall.
Also, on March 2 in the JV edition of the Forney Tennis Tournament, Kaufman produced some strong results highlighted by the gold medal showing of Jadidiah Sandoval in the girls singles A division. Also, in the girls single A Division, Ashley Guerrero won the Consolation Title.
In the JV boys singles A division, Kaufman’s David Harris won the title. In the championship match of his division, Harris defeated his teammate Matthew Brough.
Then, in the JV girls doubles A division, the Kaufman team of Nallely Avila and Vanessa Chaves won the title over their teammates Beau England and Faith Harris.
In the JV boys doubles A division, the Lion team of Ivan Nunez and Pierce Drake finished in third place.
Also, the Kaufman team of Nathaniel Salmeron and Jacob Reschke won the Consolation Title in the JV boys doubles A division.
In the JV mixed doubles A division, the Lion team of Connor Hubbert and Samantha Barrera won the title while their teammates Albert Hernandez and Kaylee Wallace finished in third.
Some other noteworthy results for the Kaufman tennis team in the JV Division at the Forney Tournament were produced by Kimberly Miller (third place in the girls singles B division), Jorge Martinez (first place in the boys singles B division), Ali Hernandez (second place in the boys singles B division), Elena Salmeron and Krislyn Perry (won the Consolation Title in the girls doubles B division), and Conner Hetmer and Alexandra Juarez (third place in the mixed doubles B division).
