The Scurry-Rosser Lady Cat varsity volleyball team is off to an outstanding 9-2 start in the early stages of the 2021 season.
The Lady Cats opened the 2021 season on Aug. 10 with a straight sets victory over Quinlan Ford (25-9, 25-11, and 25-17). Individually, the team was led in this match by Lilly Drake (14 kills), Hannah Word (six kills, five digs, and two service aces), Emily Story (six kills and 10 digs), Becca Jestis (27 assists and four digs) Ryley Taylor (five digs and two service aces), and Chloe Fisher (nine digs).
Then, also on Aug 10, Scurry-Rosser squared off against a good Emory Rains team. In the end, Emory Rains cam out victorious in straight sets fashion by a count of 25-23, 25-19, and 25-20. Top performances for Scurry-Rosser in this match were turned in by Word (12 kills and six digs), Story (6 kills, 19 digs), and Drake (four kills, three service aces), Fisher (10 digs), and Jestis (25 assists and four digs).
On Aug. 13, Scurry-Rosser won a war of a match over Sunnyvale in five exciting sets. The set scores were 17-25, 26-28, 25-22, 25-18, and 15-11. Top performances in this match for Scurry-Rosser were produced by Word (15 kills) Drake (12 kills), Story (11 kills, three blocks, and 13 digs), Taylor (six kills and 16 digs), Jestis (16 digs and 41 assists), and Kenzie Smith (10 digs).
Scurry-Rosser faced a tough Canton team on Aug. 17. When this battle was over, Scurry-Rosser had rallied for a well-earned five set victory (25-15, 18-25, 10-25, 28-26, and 15-7). Notable performances in this match for Scurry-Rosser were registered by Drake (14 kills), Word (13 kills, 15 digs, and five assists), Mackenna Bragg (eight kills), Taylor (seven kills and 11 digs), Jestis (five kills, 10 digs, and 37 assists), Fisher (36 digs), and Kindle Jones (10 digs).
Then, on Aug. 19 and Aug. 21 Scurry-Rosser competed in the Eustace Varsity Tournament. When the tournament was over, Scurry-Rosser was crowned as the tournament champions after posting a 6-0 record.
The results of the matches that the team played in the Eustace Tournament are as follows.
Scurry-Rosser defeated Mabank in straight sets by a count of 25-17 and 27-25.
Scurry-Rosser defeated Blooming Grove in straight sets by a count of 25-14 and 25-15.
Scurry-Rosser defeated Cayuga in straight sets by a count of 25-8 and 25-13.
Scurry-Rosser defeated Grand Saline in straight sets by a count of 25-12 and 25-16.
Scurry-Rosser defeated Jacksonville in straight sets by a count of 25-15 and 25-21
Championship: Scurry-Rosser defeated Eustace in straight sets by a count of 25-8 and 25-15.
Finally on Aug. 20, Brownsboro came from behind to defeat Scurry-Rosser in five sets by a count of 20-25, 14-25, 25-19, 25-15, and 15-10.
In the Mabank match, starring roles for the Lady Cats were played by Word (11 kills and eight digs), Drake (seven kills), Taylor (six kills and six digs), Fisher (15 digs), and Jestis (five digs and 23 assists).
Against Blooming Grove, Scurry-Rosser got solid individual performances from Word (six kills and four digs), Drake (three kills), Taylor (three kills and four digs), Smith (three kills), Jestis (eight digs and 15 assists), and Fisher (10 digs).
In the Cayuga match, notable performers for Scurry-Rosser were Word (eight kills, three service aces, and three digs), Drake (five kills), Jestis (four kills, two service aces, four digs, and 16 assists), Jones (six digs), Taylor (three digs and three kills), Smith (three digs), and Bragg (four assists).
In the Grand Saline match, Scurry-Rosser was led by Word (eight kills), Taylor (four kills), Drake (four kills), Jestis (three service aces and 18 assists), Jones (six digs), and Fisher (nine digs).
Then Scurry-Rosser faced off against Jacksonville High School. In this big matchup, top players that rose to the forefront for the Lady Cats were Drake (nine kills), Word (eight kills and seven digs), Bragg (four kills), Smith (three kills and three serving aces,), Jestis (seven digs and 23 assists), Fisher (15 digs), and Taylor (seven digs).
In the tournament championship match vs. Eustace, Scurry-Rosser got big time performances from Word (six kills and four digs), Jones (four kills and three service aces), Jestis (two service aces, eight digs, and 12 assists), and Fisher (16 digs).
Finally, against Brownsboro, Scurry-Rosser lost a heart breaker of a match despite the best efforts of the following Lady Cats: Drake (15 kills), Word (14 kills and 12 digs), Bragg (eight kills), Taylor (eight kills and 13 digs), Jones (nine digs), Fisher (31 digs), and Jestis (12 digs and 39 assists).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.