The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats baseball team split games with Malakoff and Eustace on April 12 and April 14 at Scurry-Rosser High School.
Scurry-Rosser defeated Malakoff by a count of 6-4. However, Eustace rallied to defeat Scurry-Rosser by a score of 5-3.
After these results, Scurry-Rosser’s record stands at 12-6 overall and 6-4 in District 18-3A play.
In the Malakoff game, top hitters for Scurry-Rosser were Lincoln Wagner (one hit), Zack Hutchins (one hit), Cagle Peavy (one hit), Aiden Richman (one hit) Parker Williams (one RBI), and Conner Moore (one RBI).
On the mound, Peavy was the winning pitcher as he worked five full innings while surrendering four runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and zero walks.
In the Eustace game, the Bulldogs used a last at bat seventh inning three run rally to defeat the Wildcats.
Notable efforts for Scurry-Rosser in this game were produced by Hutchins (two hits), Kayden Bradshaw (one hit and one RBI), and Peavy (one hit).
Through the games on April 14, the District 18-3A baseball standings are as follows: Corsicana Mildred (8-2), Scurry-Rosser (6-4), Palmer (6-4), Kemp (6-4), Malakoff (6-4), and Eustace (5-5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.