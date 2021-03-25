The Kaufman Lion baseball team won their District 13-4A opener over Terrell by a count of 11-1.
The Lions came out focused and ready to play in this March 16 game as evidenced by the fact that they scored a combined eight runs over the first two innings to build an early 8-0 lead. Then later in the game, they would plate three additional runs—one in the fifth inning and two in the sixth, as they coasted to the easy victory. Offensively, Kaufman pounded out 15 hits in this game. Individually Landon Tucker, Roy Garcia, Landon Stocks, and Bryan Tovar had multiple hits in this game.
RBIs in this game for Kaufman were driven in by John Maldonado (solo home run to right field in the top of the first inning and a RBI sacrifice fly to center field in the fifth inning), Roy Garcia (RBI single to right field in the first inning and a RBI single to right field in the second inning), Stocks (RBI double to right field in the first inning and a two run homer in the second inning), Jansen Wheat (RBI single to left in the first inning), Tovar (RBI double to right field in the second inning), Javier Garcia (RBI single to left in the sixth inning), and Thomas Stevens (RBI fielder’s choice ground ball in the sixth inning).
On the mound for Kaufman, the trio of Javier Garcia, Dillon King, and Jerron Hudson did an outstanding job as they combined to work six full innings while surrendering one run on four hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. This game was called after the sixth inning due to the UIL Run Rule.
Then on March 18, Kaufman played a non-district game against Mesquite Poteet. In this game, both teams battled hard but in the end Poteet emerged victorious by the count of 4-3 as they scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh and final inning.
Kaufman took an early 1-0 lead in this game on a RBI single to right by Tovar in the top of the first inning. However, Poteet answered back with a run in their half of the first inning to tie the game at one-all.
Then in the top of the fifth inning, Kaufman regained the lead by plating two runs which put them in front by a count of 3-1. A RBI in this frame for Kaufman was produced by Kevin Soto (RBI sacrifice fly to centerfield). The other run came home via a passed ball by Poteet. At this point in the game, the prospect of victory for the Lions was very favorable.
Bur Poteet had other ideas as they rallied for three late runs to secure the come from behind victory.
After these games, Kaufman is now 9-6-1 overall and 1-0 in District 18-3A play.
