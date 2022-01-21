Kaufman High School cheer team competed at the UIL State Spirit Competition on Jan. 14. The team made school history by advancing to the qualifying round.
"I’m super proud of them!” said Landy Hetmer, varsity cheer coach. “They had so much class and grace yesterday and they made history because Kaufman has never placed as high as they did on Friday. These girls put in so much work and time into the preparation for the state competition. We are very proud of them. They definitely displayed their lion pride and passion to win yesterday on that stage! Go Lions!"
