TERRELL -Thanks to the combination of a balanced offensive attack and a smothering defensive effort, Kaufman defeated Terrell by a count of 34-8 on Friday, Oct. 9.
With this victory, Kaufman improves to 3-4 overall and 3-0 in district play. Terrell falls2-4 and 1-1 respectively.
From the start of this game, Kaufman was firing on all cylinders as they raced out to a 34-0 lead. Kaufman’s defense set the tone early, causing two huge turnovers that were quickly turned into Lions touchdowns. The first turnover came on a fumble recovery by Ulisses Yanez in the first quarter at the Lions’ seven-yard line. This turnover halted a lengthy drive by Terrell. Sparked by this big play, Kaufman marched moved the ball 93 yards down the field, and the touchdown came on a45-yard pass from La’Damian Bailey to Daylon Dickerson. The other turnover came on an interception by Darius McGee in the second quarter. The Lions quickly took advantage of this situation as Bailey threw another touchdown pass to Dickerson that covered some 14 yards. These turnovers broke the game wide open in the favor of the Lions.
By the early moments of the second half, it was evident that victory was assured for Kaufman in this game, and it is fun for both the players and the fans to win a rivalry game so convincingly.
Top offensive performances in this game for Kaufman were turned in by Braxton Garmon (11 carries for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns) and La’Damian Bailey (nine carries for 43 yards and one touchdown/11 of 19 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns).
Also turning in key plays were Delzan Daniels, with eight carries for 49 yards, and Daylon Dickerson, who had four receptions for 68 yards and two touchdowns.
Overall, in this game, Kaufman gained a grand total of 389 yards, with 227 rushing and 162 passing.
Meanwhile, the defense for Kaufman played another outstanding game as they completely smothered and shut down the Terrell offense. The defensive leaders in this game for Kaufman were Carlos Ramirez (8.5 tackles), Jacob Nalls (10 tackles),Kason Anderson (4 tackles), Ulisses Yanez (4 tackles and a fumble recovery), Darius McGee (2.5 tackles and one interception) Derek Clamon (3 tackles), Braxton Garmon (5 tackles), Kyndall Trudeau (2.5 tackles), Kason Cooksey (2.5 tackles), Angel Vargas (3.5 tackles), Caleb Longenecker (2.5 tackles), Kylevon Morrow (2 tackles), La’Damian Bailey (2 tackles), and Andrew Reven (one sack).
Overall, Kaufman’s defense limited Terrell to 212 yards in this game, with 170 rushing yards and 42 passing. Kaufman’s Head Football Coach Jeramy Burleson was enormously proud of his team after this important victory. “This was another big win for us this year," he said. “It’s always good to win a district game, and it is especially nice when it is against your rival. Our guys have been really focused these last couple of weeks on improving at the little things in order to put them in a position to win district ball games. I was really impressed with the defense for holding Terrell to only one score. Our offense took advantage of the situations that our defense put them in and it translated to a district win."
Up next for the Lions, is an Oct. 23 game against Paris. Kaufman is on a bye this Friday. “Paris will be the toughest district opponent that we have faced to this point in the season,” Burleson said. “They are big and fast and they execute their offense with precision. They also have an aggressive and attacking defense.”
Scoring Summary:
Kaufman: 45-yard TD pass from La’Damian Bailey to Daylon Dickerson (Yael Sandoval PAT Good)
Kaufman: 2-yard TD run by Braxton Garmon (Pat No Good)
Kaufman: 7-yard TD run by La’Damian Bailey (Yael Sandoval PAT Good
Kaufman: 14-yard TD pass from La’Damian Bailey to Daylon Dickerson (Yael Sandoval PAT Good)
Kaufman: 46-yard TD run by Braxton Garmon (Yael Sandoval PAT Good)
Terrell: 10-yard TD run by Shane Harris (2-point conversion attempt successful
Stats
Individual Leaders for Kaufman
Rushing: Braxton Garmon 11 carries for 111 yards and 2 TD’s, Delzan Daniels 8 carries for 49 yards, and La’Damian Bailey 9 carries for 43 yards and 1 TD.
Passing: La’Damian Bailey 11 of 19 passing for 162 yards and 2 TD’s
Receiving: Daylon Dickerson 4 receptions for 68 yards and 2 TD’s and Kyndall Trudeau 2 reception for 64 yards
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.