The Crandall Pirates track and field teams competed well at the Class 5A Region II track and field meet on April 29 through April 30 at the University of Texas at Arlington.
Notable performances for the Crandall Pirates track and field teams at the Class 5A Region II track and field meet were turned in by the following athletes:
Varsity boys:
Thomas Scheirman: fifth place in the pole vault (13’6”).
Dorian Maple: fifth place in the shot put (personal best throw of 50’4”).
Tytus Daugherty: 12th place in the discus (132’4”).
4 x 100 relay team of Deondre Bowman, Luke Moffitt, Kendrick Jones, and Samuel Omosigho: finished in 10th place (42.68 seconds).
Moffitt: seventh place in the 800 meters (personal best time of 1:59.75).
4 x 400 relay team of Bowman, Omosigho, Michael Collins and Moffitt: finished in seventh place (new personal best time of 3:22.83).
Varsity girls:
Hannah Omosigho: fifth place in the shot put (new personal best throw of 39’9.5”).
Maddie Cox: 16th place in the 1600 meters (5:56.22).
