Cayden Fowler, seventh grade student at Kaufman’s O.P. Norman Junior High School, was one of ten students nationwide to be selected and recognized as an “Academic Archer” by the National Archery in the Schools Program. Fowler was drawn at random out of a pool of 32,286 students that were also eligible for the award. Fowler was gifted a brand new bow and arrows by NASP for being selected as one of the Academic Archers to recognize him for his academic excellence while simultaneously participating in NASP archery.
“I was really surprised and excited to be chosen as an Academic Archer contest winner,” said Cayden Fowler. “I am grateful to win a new bow and arrows. I feel rewarded for the hard work I put in to maintaining good grades throughout the school year.”
The National Archery in the Schools Program is an in-school program aimed at improving educational performance among students in grades fourth through 12th. Through the program, students are learning focus, self-control, discipline, patience, and the life lessons required to be successful in the classroom and in life.
The NASP Academic Archer program is sponsored by Easton Technical Products. The program was instituted to promote and recognize academic excellence among all eligible NASP student archers
The status of being recognized nationally as a “NASP Academic Archer” was discussed and the 2015 NASP student advisory recommended that the designation should involve the following:
• The Academic Archer recognition program is an optional program and is independent from any/all forms of tournament participation.
• The NASP Academic Archer program is available only to participating NASP schools. Participation is a local decision and is determined utilizing existing local criteria regarding academic recognition.
• NASP BAI certified teachers/coaches can register eligible students for Academic Archer status.
NASP is an activity that doesn’t discriminate based on popularity, athletic skill, gender, size, or academic ability. NASP promotes instruction in international-style target archery as part of in-school curriculum, to improve educational performance and participation in the shooting sports among students in grades four through 12. It’s a different kind of team sport … open to any student. Its biggest supporters are professional educators.
