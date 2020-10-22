In a hard-fought football game on Friday, Oct. 16, Palmer edged past Scurry-Rosser by a count of 21-14.
With the win, Palmer improves to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in district play. Scurry-Rosser falls to 2-4 and 0-3 respectively.
Palmer won this game due to the outstanding performances of their senior quarterback Julian Villasenor, a dual threat as he carried the ball 21 times for 105 yards and three touchdowns, and he completed 5 of 9 passes for 126 yards as well. Another Palmer player who had a huge impact on this game was their sophomore running back, Bralen Lopez who had 20 carries for 118 yards in this game.In the end, the combination of Villasenor and Lopez was too much for Scurry-Rosser to overcome on this night.
Scurry-Rosser gave a good account of themselves in this game as they battled a solid Palmer team all the way to the end. The Wildcats should hold their heads high and be proud of their efforts on this night. Sophomore quarterback Tanner Vaughan. led the way for the Wildcats, completing 10 of 19 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Both of Vaughn’s TD passes went to senior wide receiver Trey Wheeler. For the game, Wheeler caught four passes for 75 yards, including his two touchdowns.
On the defensive side of the football, notable performances for Scurry-Rosser were turned in by Trey Wheeler (18 solo and two assisted tackles), Jaxon Jonas (eightsolo tackles, two assisted tackles, and one interception), Jaden Wise (six solo tackles and one assisted tackle), Emilio Gutierrez (four solo tackles, three assisted tackles, and one fumble recovery), Gage Ehrenberger (four solo and four assisted tackles), Carson Reneau (four solo and three assisted tackles), Brayden Frazier (three solo and two assisted tackles), Tanner Vaughan (three solo tackles and one assisted tackle), and Conner Busch (one interception).
Next game: On Friday, Oct. 23, Scurry-Rosser is scheduled to host Gateway Charter Academy for Homecoming.
Individual Leaders:
Rushing: Scurry Rosser: Tanner Vaughan 4 carries for 39 yards.
Palmer: Julian Villasenor 21 carries for 105 yards and 3 TD’s and Bralen Lopez 20 carries for 118 yards.
Passing: Tanner Vaughan 10 of 19 for 113 yards with 2 TD’s and 2 Interceptions and Terrell Blanton: 1 of 1 for 28 yards.
Palmer: Julian Villasenor 5 of 9 for 126 yards.
Receiving: Trey Wheeler: 4 receptions for 75 yards and 2 TD’s and Terrell Blanton 5 receptions for 43 yards.
Palmer: Bralen Lopez 2 receptions for 82 yards
