This past week, the Kaufman Lion varsity boys’ basketball team defeated Terrell (53-43) and Nevada Community (58-41) in some exciting District 13-4A action.
With these victories, the team improves to 13-5 overall and 6-2 in District 13-4A play.
A strong fourth quarter by the Lions proved to be the difference in the Terrell game on Jan. 27. Going into the fourth quarter, Kaufman was trailing Terrell by a count of 38-35.
But in that final frame, Kaufman came to life and played their best basketball when it mattered the most. Overall, in that final stanza, they outscored Terrell 18-5 to ultimately take control of this game and push on to victory.
Key contributors in this game for Kaufman were Daylon Dickerson (17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and three steals), Vontrell Williams (17 points and seven rebounds), and DK Jones (six points and five steals).
Then on Jan. 29, Kaufman traveled to Community High School to square off against a struggling Braves team. In workman-like fashion, the Lions took care of their business and walked away with the victory.
At half time of the Community game, Kaufman led by eight points at 26-18. Then, in the third quarter, Kaufman turned up their intensity level on both ends of the floor. When they did that, they were able to outscore the Braves 17-8 in the frame. After this offensive surge, Kaufman led 43-26 by the conclusion of the third quarter. From there, Kaufman cruised home for the victory.
Top players in this game for Kaufman were Dickerson (21 points, nine rebounds, and four assists), Williams (19 points, seven rebounds, four steals, and three assists), Dalys Chandler (six points, eight rebounds, and four steals), and Jones (six points, three assists, and two steals).
Note: The Kaufman Lions varsity boys’ basketball had a District bye night on Jan. 26.
