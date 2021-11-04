The Kaufman Lady Lion volleyball team clinched a playoff spot with a straight sets victory over Quinlan Ford High School on Oct. 26. The set scores were 25-10, 25-22, and 25-15.
With this victory, Kaufman finished 6-6 in District 13-4A play. The four playoff teams from District 13-4A this season are in order Farmersville, Caddo Mills, Sunnyvale, and Kaufman.
Notable performers in this Quinlan Ford match for Kaufman were as follows:
Savannah Pasquinelli: nine kills and one block.
Madelyn Kinney: nine kills and one block.
Kate Elzner: 18 assists, six digs, and one block.
Piper Wilburn: three service aces.
Paige Garmon: three service aces.
Olivia Mohr: six digs.
