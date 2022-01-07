The Kaufman Lions varsity boys basketball team went 2-2 at the Kaufman Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27 through Dec. 28 at Kaufman High School.
The results of the games that the team played in the tournament were as follows:
Kaufman 71, Dallas Adamson 39
Kaufman 75, Van High School 31
Forney High School 64, Kaufman 61
Third Place Game: Midlothian High School 54, Kaufman 44
After these results, Kaufman’s record stands at 9-13 overall and 1-0 in District 13-4A play.
Top players for Kaufman in the Dallas Adamson game were as follows:
Daylon Dickerson: 21 points and 11 rebounds. Note: Dickerson connected on all nine shots that he attempted from the floor in this game.
Vontrell Williams: nine points, nine assists, and seven rebounds.
Noah Glick: 14 points and five rebounds.
Dorian Jones: six points and 11 rebounds.
Key contributors for Kaufman in the Van game were as follows:
Dickerson: 21 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.
Williams: 16 points, five rebounds, and four steals.
DK Jones: 11 points and six assists.
Kylevon Morrow: nine points and four assists.
Nick McBride: nine points.
Kaufman collected 26 assists on 29 made baskets in this game.
Notable efforts for Kaufman in the Forney High School game were produced by the following players:
Dickerson: 24 points, 11 rebounds, six steals, and three assists.
Williams; 16 points and nine rebounds.
DK Jones: 11 points.
Main performances for Kaufman in the Midlothian game were produced by the following players:
Dickerson: 16 points, six rebounds, and six steals.
Dalys Chandler: 12 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.