The Kaufman cross country teams traveled to the tiny town of Hawkins, Texas to participate in the Hawkins High School Three Person Relay event on Sept. 3.
Overall, the Kaufman teams dominated this event.
In the varsity boys division, the Kaufman team of Adan Gutierrez, James Rayas, and Yahir Flores overpowered the competition as they won this event handily.
The other Kaufman varsity boys team of Edward Rivera, Alexis Carreon, and Pierce Drake placed third.
In the varsity girls division, the Lady Lion team of Joselyne Sanchez, Barbara Ruiz, and Kathryn Tucker won this event quite comfortably. Also, the other Lady Lion team in this event finished second overall. That team consisted of Madison Thurston, Molly Burleson, and Kadence Wolfe.
In the JV boys division, Kaufman had four teams competing. The teams that did the best for Kaufman finished first and second overall. The members of the first- place team were Alan Sanchez, Kiedran Bowman, and Nick Lopez. The members of the second-place team were Edgar Lozano, Isaiah Casteneda, and Osvaldo Aldana.
In the JV girls division, Kaufman’s top teams finished first and second overall The first-place team members were Alexiss Renteria, Yulibeth Delapaz, and Maribel Tapia. The second-place team members were Crystal Torres, Valerie Escobedo, and Kiana Perkins.
On Saturday, Kaufman will compete in the Canton Eagle Invitational Meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.