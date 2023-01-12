Scurry-Rosser falls to Palmer, beats Kemp

The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats varsity boys basketball team split two District 18-3A games vs. Palmer and Kemp on Jan. 3 and Jan. 6 at Scurry-Rosser High School and Kemp High School respectively.
Palmer defeated Scurry-Rosser by a count of 56-39. But, then the Wildcats found the win column against Kemp by a score of 61-50.
With these results, Scurry-Rosser’s record stands at 10-8 overall and 2-1 in District 18-3A play.
In the Palmer game, Baylin Caves was the only Wildcat player to score in double figures with 11 points.
Scurry-Rosser was trailing at halftime against Kemp by a count of 26-18. But, then in the second half, Scurry-Rosser found their rhythm as they outscored the Yellow Jackets 43-24 to rally for the victory.
Cagle Peavy and Grayson Hill led the way offensively for Scurry Rosser against Kemp with 16 points and 13 points respectively.
