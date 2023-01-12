Scurry-Rosser falls to Palmer, beats Kemp

Scurry-Rosser’s Grayson Hill (0) and Kayden Bradshaw (20) play some tough defense against Kemp on Jan. 6 at Kemp High School.

 The Kaufman Herald/Carey Hill

The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats varsity boys basketball team split two District 18-3A games vs. Palmer and Kemp on Jan. 3 and Jan. 6 at Scurry-Rosser High School and Kemp High School respectively.

Palmer defeated Scurry-Rosser by a count of 56-39. But, then the Wildcats found the win column against Kemp by a score of 61-50.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.