The Kaufman Lions baseball team won their 2022 season opener by a count of 11-2 over Eustace High School on Feb. 21 at Kaufman High School.
Eustace lit up the scoreboard first when they plated a run via a RBI infield single in the top of the second inning.
But in the bottom of the third inning, the Lions evened the score at 1-all when Cody Dickinson came home due to a wild pitch by the Bulldogs.
The score would stay at 1-all until the top of the fifth inning when Eustace jumped back in front due to a Kaufman error. So, now the score was 2-1 in favor of Eustace.
However, Kaufman’s offense roared to life in the bottom of the fifth inning with an eight-run explosion. Runs batted in (RBIs) in this frame were registered by Dickinson (RBI single to left field), Landon Tucker (two RBI single to center field), Kevin Soto (two RBI double to center field), and Levi Gardner (RBI single to left field). Kaufman also scored two additional runs in this frame via an Eustace error.
The Lions plated two final runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The first run during this frame was produced by Tucker via a steal of home. Then, Jake Skellenger pushed across a run with a RBI single to left.
The trio of Soto, Adrian Rodriguez, and Tucker handled the pitching duties in this game for Kaufman. Collectively, they surrendered two unearned runs on five hits with five strikeouts and four walks.
