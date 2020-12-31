On Dec. 18, thanks to a balanced scoring attack, the Scurry-Rosser Wildcat boys basketball team was able to win their District 18-3A opener by a count of 57-45 over Kemp.
Notable performances in this game for Scurry-Rosser were turned in by Jaxon Jonas (16 points, six rebounds, and five assists), Terrell Blanton (14 points and 12 rebounds), Garrett Hill (13 points—12 of his points came on three-point shots and four assists) and Kayden Bradshaw (seven points—six of his points came on three-point shots and three steals).
Then, on Dec. 22, Scurry-Rosser lost a nail biter of a game in District 18-3A action to Eustace by a count of 31-30.
As of Dec. 28, Scurry-Rosser is 6-4 overall and 1-1 in District 18-3A play.
The Scurry-Rosser girls basketball team is currently 2-2 in District 18-3A play. They have posted victories over Eustace (36-33) and Kemp (43-18). They also have suffered losses to Malakoff (41-25) and Rice High School (45-30).
