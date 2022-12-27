The Kaufman Lions 14-4A All-District cross-country selections for the 2022 season have been announced. Several Kaufman runners earned All-District honors.
The Kaufman runners who received All-District accolades this season are as follows:
All District girls: Kathryn Tucker, Madison Thurston, Barbara Ruiz, Allie Page, and Rylie Stone.
All-District boys: Edwin Rivera, Edward Rivera, Beau Thompson, James Rayas, Pierce Drake, Edgar Lozano, and Kedran Bowman.
All-Region girls: Tucker, Thurston, Ruiz, and Page.
All-State girls: Tucker.
Academic All State: girls: Thurston, Page, Joselyne Sanchez, Maribel Tapia, and Yulibeth Delapaz.
Academic all-State boys: Edwin Rivera, Edward Rivera, and Drake.
This season has been another sensational one for the Kaufman Lions cross country teams. The Kaufman girls and boys cross country teams each won their 15th straight district titles this season. At the regional meet, the Kaufman boys won the team title for the second straight season while the Kaufman girls finished second in the team standings. At the state meet, the Kaufman girls finished fifth overall while the Kaufman boys came in seventh in the team standings.
