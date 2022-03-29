The Crandall Pirates baseball team posted two District 13-5A victories over West Mesquite on March 22 and March 25 by scores of 10-0 and 5-2 at Crandall High School and West Mesquite High School respectively.
Then, on March 26 at Crandall High School, Kaufman defeated Crandall by a count of 10-6 in a non-district game.
In the first West Mesquite game, Crandall scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, one in the second, one in the third, three in the fourth, and one in the fifth on their way to victory.
RBIs in this game for Crandall were produced by Pierce Gisler (RBI single to center field in the first inning), Braden Bryant (RBI single to center in the first inning and another RBI double to left field in the fourth inning), John Jackson (RBI ground out in the fourth inning), Colton Turner (RBI double to right field in the fourth inning), and Adam Hernandez (RBI sacrifice fly to center in the fifth inning). Note: This game was called after the completion of the fifth inning due to the UIL run rule.
On the mound, Landon Phillips and Hernandez teamed up to throw a shutout while surrendering just one hit with seven strikeouts and zero walks.
In the second West Mesquite game, Crandall was able to rally from a 2-0 deficit as they got RBIs from Gisler (RBI double to left field in the top of the fifth inning), Phillips (two RBI bases loaded walks in the fifth inning and sixth innings), and Jackson (RBI groundout in the sixth inning).
On the mound, Crandall’s Tyler Miller and Jackson joined forces to surrender just two runs on two hits with five strikeouts and four walks.
In the non-district game vs. Kaufman, Crandall got RBIs from Pierce Corbo (RBI double to left field in the fifth inning), Jackson (RBI ground out in the fifth inning and a three-run homer to left in the seventh inning), and Dysen Hopkins (RBI single to right field in the seventh inning).
However, Kaufman would ultimately get this victory.
After these games, Crandall’s record stands at 10-5-1 overall and 4-0 in District 13-5A play.
